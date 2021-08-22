Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Hold

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.64.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $146.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 89.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

