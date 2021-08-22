Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $137,654.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,542 shares of company stock worth $4,501,041 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,227,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,481,000 after purchasing an additional 857,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 122,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 49.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 119,722 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

