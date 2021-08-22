Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $22.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,484,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.