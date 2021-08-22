Zacks Investment Research Lowers Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSTX. BTIG Research began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,757 shares of company stock valued at $593,341 in the last ninety days. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

