Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,447,679.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,423,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,911,218.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,610.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,170 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.