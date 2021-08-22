Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) to “Buy”

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.37. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Porch Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 138,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

