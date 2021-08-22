Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

RYCEY opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

