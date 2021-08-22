Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLNDY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

