ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Capitalization Tops $1.77 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $972.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00058510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00097474 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00298066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00047281 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

