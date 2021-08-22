Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $846,980.40

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $846,980.40 and $8,462.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $874.30 or 0.01808159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.47 or 0.00803416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047314 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

ZUT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

