Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.03. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $207.05. 1,194,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,020. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.26. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.68.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.