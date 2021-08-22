ZooKeeper 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $59,763.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $59,763.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0866 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 40,902,867 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

