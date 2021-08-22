ZrCoin (ZRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $74,888.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $74,888.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00130117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00156536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,418.91 or 1.00032910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00911496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.01 or 0.06629769 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.