Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 390 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $366.77 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $374.47. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

