Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,985 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

