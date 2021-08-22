Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230,084 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

NYSE:FLT opened at $257.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.85. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

