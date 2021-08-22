Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Commvault Systems worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.57, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.67. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,272.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $267,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,315 shares of company stock worth $8,903,907. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

