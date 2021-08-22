Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 233,949 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 647.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

