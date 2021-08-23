-$0.06 EPS Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.98. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.88.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

