-$0.08 EPS Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sprout Social reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.05. 4,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,636. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.09.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,706 shares of company stock worth $15,321,468. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

