-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 105.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBBP stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

