-$0.14 EPS Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%.

OSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 187,800 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 691.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 467,508 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,310. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $862.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.56.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.