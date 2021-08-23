-$0.22 EPS Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Phreesia reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $366,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,746 shares of company stock worth $8,308,844. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 45.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Phreesia by 166.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Phreesia by 33.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21. Phreesia has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

