$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. People’s United Financial posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBCT. Compass Point upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,049. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

