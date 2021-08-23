-$0.33 EPS Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Wix.com reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $210.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $196.19 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

