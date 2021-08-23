$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 187,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,328,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after buying an additional 105,512 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 114,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

