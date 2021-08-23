-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.66). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 168.76 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.59.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,708 shares of company stock worth $10,296,736. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $115,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

