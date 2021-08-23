$0.59 EPS Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.64. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,604,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 7,871.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

