-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($5.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded up $4.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.48. 726,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,712. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

