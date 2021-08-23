$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $141.18 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 2.58.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

