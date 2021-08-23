-$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report ($1.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

