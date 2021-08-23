1,000 Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $2,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 470,757 shares of company stock worth $18,400,115 in the last three months.

PLBY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.