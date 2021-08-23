10,016 Shares in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Swiss Helvetia Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock valued at $129,112. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWZ stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

