$12.98 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post $12.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.05 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $10.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $51.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $69.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.03 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,679 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

CTSO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. 276,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,437. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.40 million, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

