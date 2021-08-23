1,265 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $3,477,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $554,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $258.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $264.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.