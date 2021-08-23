1,331 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

