14,093 Shares in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE GIC opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.53. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

