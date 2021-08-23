$16.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $16.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $68.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $69.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $82.25 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $89.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.76. 131,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $138.67 million, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Airgain by 53.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 14.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.