$186.30 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report $186.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.80 million and the lowest is $182.50 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $205.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $782.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $799.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $906.73 million, with estimates ranging from $897.80 million to $919.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.88. 13,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,036. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

