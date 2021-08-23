1,916 Shares in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Purchased by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 534,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:WLDR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44.

