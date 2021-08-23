1ST Source Bank Buys 633 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 450,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,693,766. The company has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.