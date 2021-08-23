1ST Source Bank Has $25.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $25,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,276 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,874,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

