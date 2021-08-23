1ST Source Bank Purchases 90 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,456. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

