1ST Source Bank Sells 19,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATK. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 90.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 41,533 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.69. 1,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,409. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.45. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

