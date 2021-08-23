1ST Source Bank Sells 277 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $263.94. 20,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,853. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

