1World (1WO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $10,986.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00822122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

