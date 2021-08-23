$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,249 shares of company stock worth $878,915 in the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,066,010,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

