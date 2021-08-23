$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.52 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. lifted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

NYSE:RJF opened at $135.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $140.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

