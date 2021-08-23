$2.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the highest is $3.08. Primerica posted earnings of $2.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, upped their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of PRI traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,851. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Primerica has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,655 shares of company stock worth $1,872,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

