20,000 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 17.5% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,597,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.2% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 81,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

